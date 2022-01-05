Advertisement

New state budget includes help for Michiganders with rare disease

(WGEM)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sickle cell disease is a severe hereditary form of anemia in which the body’s red blood cells distort into a crescent (sickle) shape at low oxygen levels. It is estimated that about 2,800 people in the state of Michigan have sickle cell disease and, until recently, about 400 of them were uninsured.

Now, an existing state program is being extended to help adults deal with the disease. Michigan adults over age 21 are eligible for health care coverage for sickle cell disease through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Under the new budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Children’s Special Health Care Services program has expanded to include sickle cell disease coverage for adults. The budget allocates $6.7 million to cover treatment adults with sickle cell disease who were not previously covered.

(WBRC)

“One of MDHHS’s top priorities is expanding access to health care coverage through innovation,” said Kate Massey, senior deputy director for the department’s Health and Aging Services Administration. “Addressing the needs of adult patients has been a challenge for many years. Expanding eligibility for sickle cell disease coverage to adults over age 21 improves the quality of care provided in Michigan.”

The program now covers services directly related to sickle cell, including copays, deductibles, transportation, care coordination, access to Children’s Special Health Care Services clinics and case management.

MDHHS is encouraging residents with sickle cell disease to apply for coverage by contacting their local health department for assistance. Eligibility is based on medical circumstances and not on income.

