Nearly 1,000 sexual abuse survivors have 30 days to sue U of M

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Around 1,000 sexual assault victims of the late University of Michigan sports doctor, Robert Anderson, now have 30 days to sue the university for damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

The survivors can do this because of pending bills in the state legislature that are ensuring that they won’t face any barriers in court.

Similar legislation was enacted following the conviction of Larry Nassar.

Tuesday, State Sen. Tom Barrett announced his plan to introduce the legislation to assist survivors as they continue to seek justice through the state’s court system.

“This coming February will mark two years since the first sexual abuse survivors of the University of Michigan’s late athletic doctor came forward,” said Barrett, R-Charlotte. “We have since learned the full scope of Dr. Anderson’s abuse from the late 1960s to the early 2000s and the failings of university employees who could have stopped these horrific acts from continuing to take place.”

Barrett said his legislation will seek to extend the protections afforded to survivors of sexual abuse enabled by the 2018 Protecting Michigan’s Children bill package.

The Senate will meet for its first session of 2022 at 12 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Related: Survivors of former University of Michigan doctor’s abuse demand accountability

Bo Schembechler statue at University of Michigan vandalized

Survivors of Nassar abuse reach settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.