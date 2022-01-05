Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 sexual abuse survivors have 30 days to sue U of M

Similar legislation was enacted following the conviction of Larry Nassar.
FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of...
FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to "anyone who was harmed" by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)AP(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Around 1,000 sexual assault victims of the late University of Michigan sports doctor, Robert Anderson, now have 30 days to sue the university for damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

The survivors can do this because of pending bills in the state legislature that are ensuring that they won’t face any barriers in court.

Tuesday, State Sen. Tom Barrett announced his plan to introduce the legislation to assist survivors as they continue to seek justice through the state’s court system.

“This coming February will mark two years since the first sexual abuse survivors of the University of Michigan’s late athletic doctor came forward,” said Barrett, R-Charlotte. “We have since learned the full scope of Dr. Anderson’s abuse from the late 1960s to the early 2000s and the failings of university employees who could have stopped these horrific acts from continuing to take place.”

Barrett said his legislation will seek to extend the protections afforded to survivors of sexual abuse enabled by the 2018 Protecting Michigan’s Children bill package.

The Senate will meet for its first session of 2022 at 12 p.m. on Jan. 12.

