Morning Stories -- Jan. 5, 2022: Community mourns victim of fatal crash, Lansing schools not allowing fans at events, Jayden Reed staying at MSU
Community mourns loss of religious leader killed in collision on US-127
Father David Hudgins’ influence spanned multiple congregations over his career. He was a priest for at least 20 years before he passed away.
Lansing School District not allowing fans at events ‘out of abundance of caution’
The Lansing School District’s education isn’t the only thing going remote this week -- the fans are too.
New Year, new best friend -- Ingham County Animal control drops dog adoption to $50
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband tests positive for COVID
According to authorities, the first gentleman wasn’t feeling well and was tested. After he had tested positive, Whitmer took a rapid test and a PCR test. The office said Whitmer’s rapid test came back negative, but the Governor is waiting for the results of the PCR test.
Your Health: Parents told to pull the plug, then a neurologist changed everything
It’s the medical prognosis no one wants to hear. When their daughter was in a coma, two parents were told to pull the plug by one doctor. They sought a second opinion.
‘We have unfinished business to take care of,’ Jayden Reed staying at MSU
Jayden Reed, a red shirt junior at Michigan State University (MSU) and arguably one of the best wide receivers in the Big 10, had to decide if now was the time to go pro or not.
List: Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan
Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park fire in serious condition
Police said the employee was rushed to a hospital before being transferred to another hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries.
Jury trials suspended for 55th District Court amid COVID surge
Jury trials have been suspended in Michigan’s 55th District Court. The order was given Monday by Chief Judge Donald Allen Jr.
