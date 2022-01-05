Advertisement

Missing 10-year-old girl found, Lansing police say

Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing Police Cruiser
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police announced Tuesday night that they have located Gerinee Streeter, a 10-year-old girl who had gone missing.

Police described her as being a Black girl who was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray capris and Mickey Mouse slippers.

A photo was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-583-4600.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

