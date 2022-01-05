Michigan State University hosts first home game under new COVID policy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fans lined up in the cold Wednesday outside the Breslin Center for Michigan State University’s first home game since the university instituted a vaccine policy for on-campus events.

Doors for the game opened at 5:30 p.m., but brave fans waited outside long before then. Fans were encouraged to arrive early to allow additional time for entry.

Tents were set up around the four main gates where fans went through a screening process to show their vaccine cards or negative COVID tests before entering the building.

Related: Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card

For most Spartans fans, they understand why the safeguards were put in place.

“I see where the precaution is. I lost a brother to COVID last year,” said Rebecca Klaus. “It’s up and down with the numbers rising and stuff and I know things are going on around campus here too, but that’s my opinion on it.”

It’s a process that fans will have to get used to while the mandate is in place.

What you need to get into any on-campus event right now is your photo ID, up-to-date results from a PCR test or medically-administered rapid test. The test can be no more than 72 hours old and at-home tests will not be accepted.

Related: Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.