Michigan State Police K9 tracks man for nearly 4 miles after fleeing traffic stop

Michigan State Police K9 'Chief'
Michigan State Police K9 'Chief'(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old man was arrested in Northern Michigan after a police dog tracked him down Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, a trooper from the MSP Gaylord Post stopped a Dodge Dakota in East Jordan just after 6 p.m. for not having a registration plate. Police said the truck sped off as the trooper approached, who called dispatch to alert nearby troopers of the situation.

Authorities said a deputy from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle abandoned behind a residence. The homeowner said they did not know who the truck belonged to.

Police said they established a perimeter and an MSP K9 team was called to assist. Chief, the K9, reportedly tracked the suspect to a utility trailer nearly four miles away.

Police said suspect, a 30-year-old man from Charlevoix, was found inside the trailer with a key that belonged to the Dodge Dakota.

He is currently lodged at the Charlevoix County Jail for fourth degree flee and elude, operating unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support.

