Lillard Away From Portland Lineup

-PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland guard Damian Lillard will miss the next three games because of a lower abdominal tendinopathy. The Trail Blazers say Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning the injury, which has bothered him since the Tokyo Olympics. Lillard was expected to miss tonight’s game against visiting Miami, as well as home games Friday against Cleveland and Sunday against Sacramento.

