Lansing Symphony Orchestra returns with new COVID protocols to keep people safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is returning with new COVID protocols to keep concert-goers and musicians safe.

The Symphony will host its third Masterworks concert Jan. 14. In order to get in, people must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The orchestra’s music director said it’s all about keeping everyone safe.

“The safety of our audience is very important to us, it’s top priority. The safety of our musicians is top priority,” said Timothy Muffitt. “We talk on a daily basis on how to move forward with processing the information we get that’s new everyday.

You can find more information on the new policies or buy tickets on the Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s official website here.

