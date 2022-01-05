Lansing School District not allowing fans at events ‘out of abundance of caution’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District’s education isn’t the only thing going remote this week -- the fans are too.

Read: Lansing Public Schools go virtual for first week of 2022

The district is not allowing fans at home games for at least this week. The Lansing Eastern High School girls JV game on Tuesday was quiet due to the lack of an audience.

The decision went hand-in-hand with the Lansing School District’s shift to virtual education due to the rise in COVID numbers in the area.

Jan 4, 2022: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,568,573 and 27,286 deaths

“It’s out of an abundance of caution for our community, our students, our parents and families,” said athletic director Chris Henderson. “I think we are working hard with a preventative measure and trying to mitigate any other cases in our district.”

Henderson said he’s received positive feedback so far from families who understand why the decision was made. The coaches in the district understand too.

“I think the kids were, you know, prepared for it. So it’s going to work out,” said J.W. Sexton High School basketball coach Dale Beard. “It’s just for the safety of the students, the faculty, all coaches and everybody in the community. It’s just going to be better for everybody. This is something we’re probably going to deal with for a while. We just have got to get used to it.”

The policy is currently in place for only this week, but Lansing school administrators will reassess the policy at the end of the week to see if it needs to be extended.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.