Lansing police seek missing 10-year-old girl

Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing Police Cruiser(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Gerinee Streeter, a 10-year-old girl.

Police described her as being a Black girl who was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray capris and Mickey Mouse slippers.

A photo was not provided.

Anyone who who has seen Gerinee Streeter or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-583-4600.

