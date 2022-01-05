Lansing police seek missing 10-year-old girl
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Gerinee Streeter, a 10-year-old girl.
Police described her as being a Black girl who was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray capris and Mickey Mouse slippers.
A photo was not provided.
Anyone who who has seen Gerinee Streeter or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-583-4600.
More: Missing in Michigan
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.