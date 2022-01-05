Advertisement

IOC Says Olympics Will Occur as Scheduled

Photo shows the annual firework show in Harbin Ice and Snow World on New Year's eve.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) - The IOC has promised Olympic teams worldwide that the Winter Games in Beijing will go ahead as planned next month. Switzerland’s team leader asked a day earlier for talks about possibly postponing the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic. Swiss team leader Ralph Stöckli had said in a TV interview that the possibility of postponing had to be discussed amid rising numbers of athletes being infected with COVID-19. Stöckli says “the issue of a postponement is no longer relevant to all of us.” Last year’s Tokyo Olympics were held a year after their originally scheduled dates.

