IOC Says Olympics Will Occur as Scheduled

GENEVA (AP) - The IOC has promised Olympic teams worldwide that the Winter Games in Beijing will go ahead as planned next month. Switzerland’s team leader asked a day earlier for talks about possibly postponing the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic. Swiss team leader Ralph Stöckli had said in a TV interview that the possibility of postponing had to be discussed amid rising numbers of athletes being infected with COVID-19. Stöckli says “the issue of a postponement is no longer relevant to all of us.” Last year’s Tokyo Olympics were held a year after their originally scheduled dates.

