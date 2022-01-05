Ford beats out Tesla as top performing car stock of 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford has beat out Tesla to become the top-performing car stock of 2021.

Company shares rose by nearly 140% last year. This not only beat out Tesla but also Ford’s larger crosstown rival General Motors as well.

Under the new direction of industry veteran Jim Farley, the company doubled down on an all-electric future. Orders are soaring for the upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup and the Mustang Mach-E.

Amid high pre-orders for the F-150 Lightning, Ford says it will almost double the number of the new electric trucks it can build in a year.

Ford says it will now be able to build 150,000 pickups a year at its electric vehicle factory. Previously, the automaker had expected to only be able to make 80,000 annually. As of Wednesday morning, almost 200,000 people have put down deposits on the truck.

The F-150 Lightning has a base price of $40,000 with a range of up to 300 miles per charge and 560 horsepower.

