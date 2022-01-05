Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared from an apartment complex playground in San Antonio.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
53-year-old priest killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
A vehicle collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage, on Jan. 3, 2022.
Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump cancels Florida news conference scheduled for Jan. 6
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4,...
Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park fire in serious condition
FILE - Texas officials are suing the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for...
National Guard members in Texas refuse vaccine as mandate challenged