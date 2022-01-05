East Lansing Public Library reducing capacity limits

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the omicron variant rapidly spreading, many organizations are starting to impose new capacity limits. This includes the East Lansing Public Library.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, there will be a 40-person capacity limit in the building at a time. A post on the City of East Lansing Facebook page states the move was made to keep community members as safe as possible.

Curbside pickup, 24/7 hold lockers, and the digital library options are still in place for those who can’t go inside.

Masks will continue to be required for all library patrons and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

