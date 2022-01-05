Advertisement

East Lansing Public Library reducing capacity limits

Masks will continue to be required for all library patrons and staff.
Starting Wednesday, there will be a 40-person capacity limit in the East Lansing Public Library...
Starting Wednesday, there will be a 40-person capacity limit in the East Lansing Public Library at a time.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the omicron variant rapidly spreading, many organizations are starting to impose new capacity limits. This includes the East Lansing Public Library.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, there will be a 40-person capacity limit in the building at a time. A post on the City of East Lansing Facebook page states the move was made to keep community members as safe as possible.

Curbside pickup, 24/7 hold lockers, and the digital library options are still in place for those who can’t go inside.

Masks will continue to be required for all library patrons and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Community members are advised that the ELPL - East Lansing Public Library will be resuming capacity limits in the...

Posted by The City of East Lansing on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

