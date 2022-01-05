Covid Disrupts Edmonton Oilers

UNDATED (AP) - Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie have been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests. The team was awaiting the results of further testing to determine their status for the Oilers’ matchup tonight with the Maple Leafs. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton’s 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New York.

