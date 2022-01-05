Advertisement

Covid Disrupts Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) smiles as he celebrates his game-winning goal...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) smiles as he celebrates his game-winning goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Zack Kassian (44), Oscar Klefbom (77) and Leon Draisaitl (29) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Oilers won 3-2.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie have been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests. The team was awaiting the results of further testing to determine their status for the Oilers’ matchup tonight with the Maple Leafs. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton’s 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New York.

