Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 27,346 new cases, 277 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge has continued into 2022 with another record-breaking daily case count. The state health department reported Wednesday 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

The state averaged 13,673 cases daily during that span, a new record high, beating last week’s daily average of 12,929.

The deaths announced Wednesday includes 165 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,595,919 cases and 27,563 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has increased, averaging around 55,000 across the state in the last week. The positivity rate continued to spike, with the state now at 32.87%, the highest it’s been since April 2020.

As of Wednesday, 63.5% of all Michigan residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Jan. 5, there are 342 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

