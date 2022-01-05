Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 27,346 new cases, 277 deaths over past 2 days

State confirmed 1,284,015 total recoveries
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge has continued into 2022 with another record-breaking daily case count. The state health department reported Wednesday 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

The state averaged 13,673 cases daily during that span, a new record high, beating last week’s daily average of 12,929.

The deaths announced Wednesday includes 165 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,595,919 cases and 27,563 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has increased, averaging around 55,000 across the state in the last week. The positivity rate continued to spike, with the state now at 32.87%, the highest it’s been since April 2020.

As of Wednesday, 63.5% of all Michigan residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Jan. 5, there are 342 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

53-year-old priest killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4,...
Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park fire in serious condition
Lansing Police Cruiser
Missing 10-year-old girl found, Lansing police say
Mikey Farias, 10, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at a...
Expert explains why omicron is worse for children

Latest News

New look for News 10
Now Desk News Brief: Ford beats Tesla as top performing car stock, abuse survivors face deadline for UM litigation, today is a First Alert Weather Day
Boy Scouts to pick up Christmas Trees in Jackson, Summit Township as part of fundraiser
First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Getting fit tops New Year resolutions
Getting fit tops New Year resolutions