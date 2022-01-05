Celebrating National Bird Day at Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Bird Day! We celebrated by visiting with our feather friends (and human friends) at the Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids.

Check out the videos to learn more about the falcons, hawks and owls at Wildside. Plus, learn how you can make a donation or volunteer at the center.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.