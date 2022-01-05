Advertisement

Celebrating National Bird Day at Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Bird Day! We celebrated by visiting with our feather friends (and human friends) at the Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids.

Check out the videos to learn more about the falcons, hawks and owls at Wildside. Plus, learn how you can make a donation or volunteer at the center.

