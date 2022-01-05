Advertisement

Capitol Police: No threat expected on insurrection anniversary

Police say more than 9,600 threats were made to the Capitol last year.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WILX) - The US Capitol Police Department says there’s “no intelligence that indicates there will be any problems” ahead of Thursday’s anniversary of the insurrection.

During a press conference in Washington members of the Capitol Police Board talked about preparations for the anniversary.

“There have been physical security improvements that have occurred on campus. We have spent significant effort of reinforcing the doors both exterior and interior,” said Brett Blanton, architect of the Capitol. “We’ve done enhanced security lighting and electrical systems around the Capitol for detection. So, there’s been significant upgrades that have occurred over the past year.”

The Chief of Capitol Police says more than 9,600 threats were made to the Capitol last year. That’s up from 8,000 in 2020.

The threats have been steadily rising each year.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

