Capitol Police: No threat expected on insurrection anniversary

WASHINGTON (WILX) - The US Capitol Police Department says there’s “no intelligence that indicates there will be any problems” ahead of Thursday’s anniversary of the insurrection.

During a press conference in Washington members of the Capitol Police Board talked about preparations for the anniversary.

“There have been physical security improvements that have occurred on campus. We have spent significant effort of reinforcing the doors both exterior and interior,” said Brett Blanton, architect of the Capitol. “We’ve done enhanced security lighting and electrical systems around the Capitol for detection. So, there’s been significant upgrades that have occurred over the past year.”

The Chief of Capitol Police says more than 9,600 threats were made to the Capitol last year. That’s up from 8,000 in 2020.

The threats have been steadily rising each year.

