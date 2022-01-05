Boy Scouts to pick up Christmas Trees in Jackson, Summit Township as part of fundraiser

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is over and that means its time to get rid of the tree. Fortunately, the Boy Scouts of Troop 424 are happy to help.

Boy Scout Troop 424 of Queen of the Miraculous Meal Parish is hosting a Christmas tree fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 8. Scouts will be out in Jackson and Summit Township picking up Christmas trees until 4 p.m.

ICYMI: Morning Stories -- Jan. 5, 2022

Donations are encouraged as part of the fundraiser, which has been going on since 1977. Money collected from donations goes to support Troop 424.

Those who are interested in having their trees picked up by the scouts should call 517-740-0570 and leave a message with address and phone number. Scouts will leave Queen of the Miraculous Medal School, 811 S. Wisner St., at 9 a.m. Saturday to start picking up trees.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.