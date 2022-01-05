Advertisement

Bengals To Rest Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - The AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals won’t play quarterback Joe Burrow this week to make sure he is healthy for the first round of the playoffs. Burrow is nursing aches and pains, including his right knee and sore pinky finger but said he could have played Sunday at Cleveland had it been necessary. Coach Zac Taylor told the quarterback earlier in the week that he would sit. Running back Joe Mixon and other key starters went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, but are eligible to test out after five days if they are asymptomatic.

