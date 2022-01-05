Advertisement

2 injured in Delhi Township mobile home park fire

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4, 2022.(Bronwyn Moisan)
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The victims of a Tuesday afternoon fire in Delhi Township are expected to survive their injuries.

Original story: Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park fire in serious condition

Due to the thick smoke and other dangerous conditions in the area, the mobile home park was closed to traffic. The Delhi Fire Department, Mason Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Windsor Township Fire Department were all at the scene. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one unit, which was heavily damaged.

Authorities said two people were hospitalized due to injuries in the fire. A woman has since been released, but a man has been transferred to a burn unit with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities said the weather conditions have slowed the investigation and it may take a few days before the cause is revealed.

More:

