Your Health: Parents told to pull the plug, then a neurologist changed everything

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the medical prognosis no one wants to hear. When their daughter was in a coma, two parents were told to pull the plug by one doctor. They sought a second opinion.

They are relieved they did, because not only did she wake up, she is on the road to recovery.

Julia was in a coma after a blood clot travelled to her lung. Doctors told her parents initial brain scans showed no hope and they should say goodbye. A second opinion from Dr. Kester Nedd, a neurologist, told them she would wake up.

Jan. 4, 2022: ‘We have unfinished business to take care of,’ Jayden Reed staying at MSU

“... One of the early signs that I saw from Julia when she was recovering is that she had a sleep-wake cycle,” Dr. Nedd said. “She was able to fall asleep with the sun going down and awake with the sun coming up.”

Her parents believed him. One month later, Julia was in rehab.

Then, six weeks later, she was singing before she could see or speak. More than a year later here she is walking to physical therapy.

“When you see where she was a year ago to where she is today, it’s really nothing short of a miracle,” Piantini said.

Dr. Nedd has developed the BHET (pronounced ‘Beth’) method which stands for brain, hierarchical, evaluation, and treatment method. It’s a new way to look at how the brain is organized. You can find out more on his website.

