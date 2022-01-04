Advertisement

‘We have unfinished business to take care of,’ Jayden Reed staying at MSU

(Matthew Schmucker, WILX | Matthew Schmucker, WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jayden Reed, a red shirt junior at Michigan State University (MSU) and arguably one of the best wide receivers in the Big 10, had to decide if now was the time to go pro or not. He told the world he would not address the question of staying at MSU or going to the NFL until the Peach Bowl was over, and one victory later we have that answer.

Jayden remains a Spartan.

In an announcement posted to social media on Tuesday, Jayden Reed confirmed that he would use his last year of eligibility at MSU. The announcement comes only a day after the news that Jalen Nailor is turning pro.

“... I’ve come to a final decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility,” Reed wrote. “We have unfinished business to take care of.”

