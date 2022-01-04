Water main break causing icy roads in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning, a water main break in Grand Ledge caused nearby streets to become sheets of ice.

The break is reported near the corner of Bridge Street and Jenne Street and is causing icy conditions on several side streets in the area. Walnut Street is blocked off.

Eaton County 911 is advising drivers to avoid the area and drive with caution.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.