Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park in serious condition

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4,...
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4, 2022.(Bronwyn Moisan)
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A fire has broken out at a mobile home community Tuesday afternoon in the area just west of Holt and Aurelis roads.

Due to the thick smoke and other dangerous conditions in the area, the mobile home park was closed to traffic. The Delhi Fire Department, Mason Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Windsor Township Fire Department were all at the scene. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one unit, which was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It’s unknown how many were injured, but sources said the victims are hospitalized in serious condition.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

