Three Michigan College Teams Lose Players to NFL Draft

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College football players with eligibility remaining have until January 15th to declare for the NFL draft. On Tuesday, Michigan State lost receiver Jalen Nailor but his peer on the other side of the MSU line, receiver Jayden Reed, announced he’ll return for his senior season in the fall. Michigan linebacker defensive end David Ojabo is giving up his final eligibility to declare for the draft as is Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby. Western opens next September 3rd at Michigan State. Eleby, from Missouri, through for nearly 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season and led Western to an 8-5 record and a win over Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl.

