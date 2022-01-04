Advertisement

Sheriff: Alcohol a factor in early Saturday morning crash in Rives Twp.

Alcohol may have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash in the first few hours of 2022.
Alcohol may have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash in the first few hours of 2022.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Alcohol may have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash in the first few hours of 2022.

On Saturday, Jan. 1 at 2:54 am, deputies with the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash on Churchill Road near Baseline Road.

The lone occupant of a Chevy Cruze, a 27-year-old man from Owosso, was traveling northbound on Churchill Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health by Jackson Community Ambulance. He was later moved to critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing restraints and the air bags in the vehicle deployed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
A vehicle collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage, on Jan. 3, 2022.
Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
53-year-old pastor killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

CATA downsizing as fewer are commuting to Downtown Lansing
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Council votes for new president, vice president
Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders
Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders
Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders