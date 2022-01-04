Sheriff: Alcohol a factor in early Saturday morning crash in Rives Twp.

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Alcohol may have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash in the first few hours of 2022.

On Saturday, Jan. 1 at 2:54 am, deputies with the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash on Churchill Road near Baseline Road.

The lone occupant of a Chevy Cruze, a 27-year-old man from Owosso, was traveling northbound on Churchill Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health by Jackson Community Ambulance. He was later moved to critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing restraints and the air bags in the vehicle deployed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

