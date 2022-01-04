Advertisement

Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief: Jury trials suspended, $5M in grants for first responders, CATA downsizing for some routes

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

The Now Desk News Brief aired live at 3:45 p.m. A recorded version can be watched in the video player above.

Jury trials suspended for 55th District Court amid COVID surge

Jury trials have been suspended in Michigan’s 55th District Court. The order was given Monday by Chief Judge Donald Allen Jr.

Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders

There are many communities around the state in need of police, firefighters, and EMTs. Now, the state is going to help them fill those positions.

Lansing City Council votes for new president, vice president

The Lansing City Council has a new president and vice president. During their weekly meeting Monday night, they voted on who would be leading the council

CATA downsizing as fewer are commuting to Downtown Lansing

CATA is switching to smaller buses for some of its routes.

VIDEO: Amid rash of school threats, Michigan AG Nessel lays out the consequences

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released a video explaining the legal consequences of making a violent threat against a school.

See more: Morning Stories -- Jan. 4, 2022: MSU defends COVID policy, East Lansing K9 retires, stolen Volkswagen crashes into Grand Ledge house

