New Year, new best friend -- Ingham County Animal control drops dog adoption to $50

A happy rescue dog from a shelter
A happy rescue dog from a shelter
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While some people’s New Year’s Resolutions may be financial, maybe yours is a little more furry in nature.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is dropping the price of all dog adoptions to $50 until Jan. 15. They said there are a number of dogs that need a new family and are ready to be taken home.

All adoptions come with free training sessions to help the new family member settle in.

More information can be found on the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter’s official website here. A full list of the dogs in need of a home can be found here.

