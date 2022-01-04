In My View: Big Ten bowl season is over -- What’s next?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big Ten bowl season is over -- observations?

Ohio State is still the team to beat in the league next season; Michigan State has a big challenge ahead in replacing running back Kenneth Walker; and Michigan may have a quarterback controversy trying to decide who starts next season Cade McNamara or J. J. Montgomery.

Tough call for the Wolverines to be sure.

