Multiple departments on the scene of fire in Delhi Township mobile home park

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A fire has broken out at a mobile home community Tuesday afternoon in the area just west of Holt and Aurelis roads.

Due to the thick smoke and other dangerous conditions in the area, the mobile home park is closed to traffic. The Delhi Fire Department, Mason Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Windsor Township Fire Department were all at the scene.

It’s currently unclear if the fire is in one unit or multiple units.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

