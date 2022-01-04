MSU WR Jalen Nailor declares for NFL Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Wide Receiver Jalen Nailor declared for the NFL Draft Monday.

Nailor is the 4th Spartan to declare for the NFL draft, joining RB Kenneth Walker III, OL Kevin Jarvis, and TE Connor Heyward.

Nailor hauled in 30 catches for 12 touchdowns in 27 games; his career best a 221 yard, three touchdown game against Rutgers.

He caught for 108 yards in the Peach Bowl, including an incredible one-handed catch on the opening drive to set up a Michigan State score.

Nailor earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by the media this season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

