Morning Stories -- Jan. 4, 2022: MSU defends COVID policy, East Lansing K9 retires, stolen Volkswagen crashes into Grand Ledge house

MSU defends COVID vaccination, testing policy for events

On Saturday, MSU laid out new guidelines for anyone wishing to attend a ticketed event. Customers will need to show either proof of vaccination or negative test results.

If customers decide to show a test, the test must be a PCR or a medically-administered rapid test stamped no more than 72 hours before the event.

Home tests will not be accepted. The policy applies to all events on campus, including sports.

East Lansing police say goodbye to one of the best

The East Lansing Police Department is saying goodbye to one of their best K9 officers.

K9 Quinn graduated from Northern Michigan K9 handler school in May 2013 and found success with Sergeant Bove on the narcotics team. The team is responsible for more captures than any other K9 team in the city’s history.

Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home

The vehicle crashed into the garage, with track marks going from the street, through the yard and directly up to the point of impact.

Watching Your Wallet: Resolving to save money

Here’s a few ideas for those of you resolving to put more money in the bank in 2022.

Grant aims to staff Michigan schools with more counselors, social workers, nurses

The last couple years have taken a toll on children, especially those in schools.

18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest

Police said the employee was rushed to a hospital before being transferred to another hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Lansing Public Schools go virtual for first week of 2022

Public school students in Lansing will be back to learning following the holiday break, but are not heading back to the classroom just yet.

