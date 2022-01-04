Michigan’s new Office of Rural Development created to boost opportunities for rural communities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive directive on Tuesday that establishes the Office of Rural Development. The new office, within the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), will advise organizations on how best to help rural areas.

The Office of Rural Development will work on economic development, affordable housing, green energy, education, population changes, high-speed internet and tribal issues relating to rural areas.

With the new office comes a new leadership position. The Office will be managed by the Deputy for Rural Development, who will be the state’s point of contact for community leaders on urgent rural issues.

“I’m very pleased to see our efforts to support rural communities pay off,” said Rep. Angela Witwer, (D) Delta Twp. “This new office will ensure that Michigan communities, no matter their size or proximity to urban centers, receive the support they deserve. I applaud the governor for taking bold action to address their needs. I look forward to continuing to partner with the governor and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make sure that voices of rural Michiganders are heard in Lansing.”

