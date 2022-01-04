Mayfield’s Season is Over

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out the season finale against Cincinnati so he can undergo shoulder surgery. Mayfield, who has played with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder most of the season, was sacked nine times in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield and the team decided that the best option for him is to not play against the Bengals and get the operation so he has more time to recover ahead of next season.

