Local artist uses napkins to create fun wall decor

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For most of us, a plain white napkin is only useful for clean-ups especially out in a restaurant.

But for one local artist, a napkin is a blank canvas that he uses to create artwork to inspire the community.

John Novak began his ‘Napkin Doodle’ Collection to keep busy while watching sporting events at the Peanut Barrel.

Now he has dozens of fun and unique napkin doodles for sale.

