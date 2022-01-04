Advertisement

Lansing City Council votes for new president, vice president

Both members have terms that expire at the end of 2023.
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Hall(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Council has a new president and vice president. During their weekly meeting Monday night, they voted on who would be leading the council

The council voted Adam Hussain to be the president and Carol Wood to be the vice president.

Hussain represents the city’s third ward while Wood is an at-large council member. Both members have terms that expire at the end of 2023.

Currently, city council meetings are still in-person despite COVID-19 cases surging. City Clerk Chris Swope spoke with News 10 about the possibility of going back to virtual meetings.

“I think those numbers are things that city leadership is keeping an eye on,” Swope said.

Swope also says it could require some legal work before the meetings see any changes.

