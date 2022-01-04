Jury trials suspended for 55th District Court amid COVID surge

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Jury trials have been suspended in Michigan’s 55th District Court. The order was given Monday by Chief Judge Donald Allen Jr.

The 55th District Court is located in Mason and handles a significant caseload. It serves Ingham County, except for the Cities of Lansing and East Lansing.

The suspension of jury trials, which includes selection of jurors, will be in place until further notice. It comes as other major institutions are bracing for a post-holiday surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19, which is the most infectious variant to date by a wide margin.

“The order was entered in consideration of protecting the health and safety of employees, jurors, and others participating in jury trials,” Court Administrator Michael Dillon told News 10.

Jury trials will resume when the Chief Judge determines that it is safe to rescind the order.

