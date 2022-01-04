Jackson Police release surveillance photos in set of robberies

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police have released surveillance images from an armed robbery last month.

On Monday, Dec. 6 around 6:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Admiral at 846 N. West Ave. for a reported armed robbery.

Three suspects entered the store while a fourth held the door open and acted as a lookout. One of the three subjects revealed a handgun from his coat and pointed it at the clerk. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and the suspects left the area in a white minivan.

Minutes after police arrived on the scene, another 911 call of an armed robbery came in at the PS Food Mart located at 815 Lansing Avenue - less than one mile from the Admiral.

Again, one of the suspects at the PS Food Mart displayed a handgun and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Surveillance video from both stores show the suspects and van appear to be the same.

The suspected van was found unoccupied on Demay Court at approximately 6:20 a.m. The van’s owner indicated it was stolen from their residence in the 1100 block of S. Milwaukee St. sometime overnight and was unaware it was gone until being notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

Surveillance photos from armed robberies in Jackson (City of Jackson)

