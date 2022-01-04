Jackson College postpones Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College announced Tuesday it will postpone its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in light of the rising case numbers of COVID-19. No date has been set for the new celebration.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 15. However in recent weeks coronavirus case numbers have jumped, and a further rise is expected after infections from holiday parties become symptomatic. As a precaution, the university has delayed the celebration until the spring.

The move comes shortly after other schools have taken steps to avoid outbreaks of the disease. Michigan State University and the Lansing School District recently switched to online classes to start 2022, citing the same dangers.

Tickets purchased for the Jan.15 event will be honored when the event is held in the spring. Those who are unable to make the spring event will have their tickets refunded.

Officials from Jackson College have asked anyone with questions about the schedule change to contact the Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging at 517-796-8480.

