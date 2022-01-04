VIDEO: Amid rash of school threats, Michigan AG Nessel lays out the consequences

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of school shootings, already the worst nightmare of many parents, students and teachers, districts are often inundated with additional threats of violence. There were more than 70 copycat threats against schools across Michigan after the Oxford High School shooting that killed four and traumatized the community.

Now, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released a video explaining the legal consequences of making a violent threat against a school.

“In recent weeks, threats of violence have been reported at schools across Michigan,” Nessel says in the video. “Local law enforcement agencies have reported threats on social media that number in the hundreds within their own communities. As a result, kids in our state have missed valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel explained how a school threat is viewed in the eyes of the law.

Charges for threatening a school could include Communicating a Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year felony, Calling in a Bomb Threat, a four-year felony, Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device, a six-month misdemeanor and Threatening Violence Against a School Employee or Student, a one-year misdemeanor.

“Threatening the lives of students and staff, whether with intent to harm or simply to disrupt, is an outrage, particularly in the wake of the tragedy in Oxford,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “Our students and staff should feel safe in our schools, and anyone that threatens that safety should be subject to swift and significant consequences.”

Law enforcement officials are encouraging the public that become aware of a school threat to leave a tip with the state’s OK2SAY hotline by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or texting 652729 (OK2SAY). The hotline operates 24/7 and protects the confidentiality of the reporter’s identity.

