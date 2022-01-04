Horse around and help rescues at Jackson-area Airbnb

PLEASANT LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - Hay isn’t just for horses with this new Airbnb we are about to show you.

One local horse rescue and sanctuary is creating an experience where you can stay with horses and the money goes towards helping more animals in need.

Reality’s Chance Rescue and Sanctuary in Pleasant Lake is not only giving horses a second chance- but you a chance to experience these beautiful animals.

“When the property was purchased it was pretty empty. Just a very small barn up front sat on the 30 acres so everything that you see built up has been within the last decade,” said owner Laura Hauenstein.

One of the latest that’s been catching Michigan’s eye is their new Airbnb yurt.

“Most people just think they come in and it’s just an adorable little space. It’s a space to get away and disconnect and they say that there’s there’s no Wi-Fi at the barn. But there’s only connection with every animal you’re going to see and meet.”

The yurt is of course horse themed because you can see mustangs right from your window.

“We’ve just tried to make it cozy. We also have chickens, over across the parking lot and we allow people to go and collect their own eggs and make their own breakfast if they want to.”

And then you can get tours of the 30 acre rescue ranch and interacts with the horses.

The money from the rental goes back to help take care of these rescue horses and animals.

Ever since Laura put this yurt up on Airbnb, it’s been a hit with folks in and out of town.

“We’ve stayed tremendously busy. All of the people that have come have been supportive animal lovers.”

You can also experience the sanctuary and help the horses by renting out their new pavilion- a space Laura is looking forward to using this summer.

“There will be two concerts a month and basically you can come bring your blanket bring your chairs bring a picnic. If you’d like to our coffee shop will be open for fun snacks and Beverages.”

For more information on Reality’s Chance Rescue and Sanctuary: https://realityschance.org/

You can find the airbnb here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/47592011?source_impression_id=p3_1641324178_v0tS%2F%2FQ%2FqwKMHpLe

