Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders

$2 million of the money is set aside for lower-income communities.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are many communities around the state in need of police, firefighters, and EMTs. Now, the state is going to help them fill those positions.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $5 million grant program to help local governments recruit and train first responders. $2 million of that money is set aside for lower-income communities with a per capita property value of less than $15,000.

“First responders are on the front lines of our health and our safety, and are always there for us when we need them the most,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We have to work together to put them first.  We must find ways to recruit and train the next generation these real-life community heroes today so they can be there for us tomorrow. With these new grants, we can hire more law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and local corrections officers to keep us all safe.”

Cities, townships, and counties have until Feb. 15 to apply for a grant of up to $100,000 related to first responder training and recruitment. In their application, communities must include their program’s purpose; demonstrating how budgeted costs directly relate to the recruitment or training of first responders.

Priority will be given to projects that are completed by Sept. 30.

“Michigan communities are prioritizing the recruitment and training of first responders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “These dollars will help our communities provide better services to keep Michigan residents safe.”

