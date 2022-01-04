Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day-Wednesday

Gusty Winds And Snow May Cause Slippery Road Conditions Wednesday Afternoon
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A strong storm system heading towards the northern Great Lakes will bring gusty winds, some snow and colder air to Mid-Michigan. The combination of snow, winds and falling temperatures may cause dangerous road conditions late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The possibility of poor travel conditions across the area Wednesday prompted our First Alert Weather Day.

The storm system Wednesday is not expected to bring a lot of accumulating snow to Mid-Michigan, but the snow we pick up will be on the move as winds gust near 40 MPH late morning going into the afternoon. Temperatures near 30 Wednesday morning will drop to the low 20s by the afternoon commute. The snow blowing across the roadways and falling temperatures could make for slippery conditions.

Download the WILX First Alert Weather App for radar and severe weather updates. Search “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A vehicle collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage, on Jan. 3, 2022.
Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible
53-year-old pastor killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders
Expert explains why omicron is worse for children
Expert explains why omicron is worse for children
Mikey Farias, 10, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at a...
Expert explains why omicron is worse for children
Water main break causing icy roads in Grand Ledge
Water main break causing icy roads in Grand Ledge