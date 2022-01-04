First Alert Weather Day-Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A strong storm system heading towards the northern Great Lakes will bring gusty winds, some snow and colder air to Mid-Michigan. The combination of snow, winds and falling temperatures may cause dangerous road conditions late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The possibility of poor travel conditions across the area Wednesday prompted our First Alert Weather Day.

The storm system Wednesday is not expected to bring a lot of accumulating snow to Mid-Michigan, but the snow we pick up will be on the move as winds gust near 40 MPH late morning going into the afternoon. Temperatures near 30 Wednesday morning will drop to the low 20s by the afternoon commute. The snow blowing across the roadways and falling temperatures could make for slippery conditions.

