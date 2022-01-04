Expert explains why omicron is worse for children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One reason why schools nationwide return to remote learning, including many in Michigan, is that experts believe the omicron variant may be more dangerous to children than adults.

A former commissioner with the Food and Drug Administration explained why.

“It appears to be more of an upper airway disease than a lower airway disease,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb. “That’s good for most Americans. The one group that that may be a problem for is very young children -- toddlers -- who have trouble with upper airway infections.”

Monday the FDA lowered the age for booster shot authorization to people 12 and older if they’ve already had two Pfizer doses. They will also be allowed for some immuno-compromised kids between five and 11-years-old.

