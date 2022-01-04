Advertisement

Expert explains why omicron is worse for children

Monday the FDA lowered the age for booster shot authorization to people 12 and older.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One reason why schools nationwide return to remote learning, including many in Michigan, is that experts believe the omicron variant may be more dangerous to children than adults.

A former commissioner with the Food and Drug Administration explained why.

“It appears to be more of an upper airway disease than a lower airway disease,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb. “That’s good for most Americans. The one group that that may be a problem for is very young children -- toddlers -- who have trouble with upper airway infections.”

Monday the FDA lowered the age for booster shot authorization to people 12 and older if they’ve already had two Pfizer doses. They will also be allowed for some immuno-compromised kids between five and 11-years-old.

Read more: Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan

Vaccination clinics coming to Jackson schools

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A vehicle collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage, on Jan. 3, 2022.
Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible
53-year-old pastor killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders
Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders
Gov. Whitmer announces $5M in grants for Michigan communities to hire first responders
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day-Wednesday
Expert explains why omicron is worse for children
Expert explains why omicron is worse for children