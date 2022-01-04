East Lansing pickleball group takes on park improvements
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An East Lansing pickleball group is working to raise tens of thousands of dollars to use towards improvements at Patriarche Park.
With a rise in the amount of players over the past years, the park is now in need of renovations and more pickleball courts. The group has created a page to donate through a crowdfunding site called Patronicity.com.
Jan. 4, 2022: ‘We have unfinished business to take care of,’ Jayden Reed staying at MSU
Their goal is to raise $50,000.
If they get there the money will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Right now, they are at $12,000 but they need to reach $50,000 by the end of February.
If you would like to help fund the pickleball court improvements you can donate AT THIS LINK.
More:
- Jackson College postpones Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
- Sheriff: Alcohol a factor in Rives Twp. crash
- CATA downsizing as fewer are commuting to Downtown Lansing
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.