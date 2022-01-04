Advertisement

East Lansing pickleball group takes on park improvements

Payton plays a game of Pickleball
(tcw-waff)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An East Lansing pickleball group is working to raise tens of thousands of dollars to use towards improvements at Patriarche Park.

With a rise in the amount of players over the past years, the park is now in need of renovations and more pickleball courts. The group has created a page to donate through a crowdfunding site called Patronicity.com.

Jan. 4, 2022: ‘We have unfinished business to take care of,’ Jayden Reed staying at MSU

Their goal is to raise $50,000.

If they get there the money will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Right now, they are at $12,000 but they need to reach $50,000 by the end of February.

If you would like to help fund the pickleball court improvements you can donate AT THIS LINK.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
53-year-old priest killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
A vehicle collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage, on Jan. 3, 2022.
Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible

Latest News

Used car prices on the rise
Your Health: Parents told to pull the plug, then a neurologist changed everything
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4,...
Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park in serious condition
A happy rescue dog from a shelter
New Year, new best friend -- Ingham County Animal control drops dog adoption to $50