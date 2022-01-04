East Lansing pickleball group takes on park improvements

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An East Lansing pickleball group is working to raise tens of thousands of dollars to use towards improvements at Patriarche Park.

With a rise in the amount of players over the past years, the park is now in need of renovations and more pickleball courts. The group has created a page to donate through a crowdfunding site called Patronicity.com.

Their goal is to raise $50,000.

If they get there the money will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Right now, they are at $12,000 but they need to reach $50,000 by the end of February.

If you would like to help fund the pickleball court improvements you can donate AT THIS LINK.

