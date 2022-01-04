Cincinnati Loses Players Early to NFL Draft

CINCINNATI (AP) - Two of Cincinnati’s biggest stars are leaving the school early to enter the NFL draft. Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and running back Jerome Ford helped carry the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. Gardner never allowed a touchdown reception over more than 1,000 targets in three seasons. He is projected as a first-round pick.

