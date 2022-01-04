Advertisement

Cincinnati Loses Players Early to NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko, center, celebrates with teammates after...
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko, center, celebrates with teammates after intercepting Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Two of Cincinnati’s biggest stars are leaving the school early to enter the NFL draft. Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and running back Jerome Ford helped carry the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. Gardner never allowed a touchdown reception over more than 1,000 targets in three seasons. He is projected as a first-round pick.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
53-year-old priest killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
A vehicle collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage, on Jan. 3, 2022.
Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker...
Mayfield’s Season is Over
‘We have unfinished business to take care of,’ Jayden Reed staying at MSU
American Football
Artificial Turf Coming to East Lansing High School?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU Hockey Player