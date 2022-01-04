Advertisement

CATA downsizing as fewer are commuting to Downtown Lansing

CATA says the hours and fare will stay the same.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA is switching to smaller buses for some of its routes.

It says fewer people are commuting to Downtown Lansing, leaving the number of riders for its “Weekday Express” service in the single digits.

That’s why effective Monday, Jan. 10, it’s going with small buses that hold 15-people for routes from Mason, Williamston, and Webberville to Downtown Lansing.

“CATA recognizes the need to adjust its services as local demand for public transportation continues to evolve,” said Bradley T. Funkhouser, CATA CEO and Executive Director. “Our goal is to efficiently manage fleet resources while ensuring optimal customer experience and service quality.”

CATA says the hours and fare will stay the same.

For more information on routes and service, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.

