Advertisement

Big Ten Honor For MSU Hockey Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Freshman defenseman David Gucciardi has been named the Big Ten first star of the week, the conference announced Tuesday. Gucciardi had the best statistical week end of his young career last week, scoring three times in MSU’s two games against Western Michigan and Michigan Tech. He scored the winning goal against Tech. Gucciardi is from Toronto. MSU hosts Minnesota for games at 6:30pm Friday and 7:30pm Saturday, both of which will be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
53-year-old priest killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
A vehicle collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage, on Jan. 3, 2022.
Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker...
Mayfield’s Season is Over
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko, center, celebrates with teammates after...
Cincinnati Loses Players Early to NFL Draft
‘We have unfinished business to take care of,’ Jayden Reed staying at MSU
American Football
Artificial Turf Coming to East Lansing High School?