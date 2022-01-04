Big Ten Honor For MSU Hockey Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Freshman defenseman David Gucciardi has been named the Big Ten first star of the week, the conference announced Tuesday. Gucciardi had the best statistical week end of his young career last week, scoring three times in MSU’s two games against Western Michigan and Michigan Tech. He scored the winning goal against Tech. Gucciardi is from Toronto. MSU hosts Minnesota for games at 6:30pm Friday and 7:30pm Saturday, both of which will be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

