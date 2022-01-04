Artificial Turf Coming to East Lansing High School?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School athletic director Nikki Norris told WILX TV on Tuesday she is hopeful the school board will approve the addition of an artificial turf field by some time next month. Norris says she is optimistic the field proposal will be approved with installation set for the summer and finished in time for the 2022 season. The proposal would also include new tennis courts. Various teams would use the turf if it is added. DeWitt begins instillation of its new artificial turf field sometime in the spring.

